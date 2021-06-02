Menu

Canada

Joyce Echaquan coroner’s inquest comes to an end, community to march in her honour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 11:51 am
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. View image in full screen
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan has begun its last day of hearings, with lawyers making their final pleas to coroner Géhane Kamel.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before she died last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal.

The inquest has heard that Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema likely caused by left heart failure but doctors and staff had wrongly diagnosed her as suffering from opioid withdrawal.

Trending Stories

The lawyer representing the leadership in Echaquan’s community of Manawan, Que., about 250 kilometres north of Montreal, says the numerous failings in the treatment she received were related to systemic racism in the health-care system.

Jean-François Arteau told the inquiry today that Echaquan was ignored by staff and surmised that she would still be alive if she weren’t Indigenous.

A march is to be held in Echaquan’s honour this afternoon in Trois-Rivières, Que., where the hearings are being held.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
