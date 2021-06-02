Menu

Canada

Search for Ryan Shtuka continues 3 years after disappearance

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 11:45 am
Ryan Shtuka was last seen in Feb. 2018. View image in full screen
Ryan Shtuka was last seen in Feb. 2018. Contributed

The search for a missing man who disappeared more than three years ago continues.

Ryan Shtuka hasn’t been seen since leaving a house party on Burfield Drive in Sun Peaks on Feb. 17, 2018.

Click to play video: 'Alberta family marks one year since son vanished from Sun Peaks' Alberta family marks one year since son vanished from Sun Peaks
Alberta family marks one year since son vanished from Sun Peaks – Feb 17, 2019

The 20-year-old from Beaumont, Alta., had been working on the mountain.

Shtuka’s family spent more than three months looking for their son after he disappeared, and offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Read more: Nighttime podcast recap: The Search for Ryan Shtuka

Over the weekend, RCMP had a significant presence on the mountain resort but haven’t yet disclosed if they found any clues.

Shtuka’s mother, Heather, travelled from Alberta to Kamloops in case there were any developments.

Click to play video: 'Big show of support for family of missing Beaumont man' Big show of support for family of missing Beaumont man
Big show of support for family of missing Beaumont man – Feb 23, 2018

“There’s always two theories,” she told CFJC. “Any theory that you can apply to Ryan will fall into two buckets — either somebody knows something, or nobody knows anything.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Simon Little and CFJC

