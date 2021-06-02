Menu

Canada

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers report average season after record 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 8:46 am
Cans of maple syrup are seen at the Bistro La dent Sucre sugar shack, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in St. Eustache, Que. View image in full screen
Cans of maple syrup are seen at the Bistro La dent Sucre sugar shack, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in St. Eustache, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers and the Conseil de l’industrie de l’érable say maple syrup production in Quebec fell this year after a record 2020.

The producers estimated the province’s maple syrup production this year at roughly 60 million kilograms or 133 million pounds, what they consider an average year.

The harvest in 2020 was estimated last year at more than 79 million kilograms or 175 million pounds.

The producers say it was a short season this year.

Trending Stories

They say warm temperatures in April saw harvest seasons begin and end prematurely at the same time across the province.

Quebec produces nearly three-quarters of the global maple syrup supply.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
