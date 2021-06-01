Driver strikes 3 parked cars at Alliston, Ont. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A driver hit three parked cars at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 12:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the crash, in which a driver unintentionally hit three parked cars.

According to police, the driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed at the scene.

One of the parked vehicles was occupied by an individual, who was also assessed on scene for minor injuries.

No charges have been laid and no charges are pending.

