Traffic

Driver strikes 3 parked cars at Alliston, Ont. hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 5:52 pm
At about 12:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the crash in which a driver unintentionally hit three parked cars. View image in full screen
At about 12:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the crash in which a driver unintentionally hit three parked cars. Don Mitchell / Global News

A driver hit three parked cars at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 12:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the crash, in which a driver unintentionally hit three parked cars.

Read more: Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Alliston, Ont., McDonald’s drive-thru

According to police, the driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed at the scene.

Trending Stories

One of the parked vehicles was occupied by an individual, who was also assessed on scene for minor injuries.

No charges have been laid and no charges are pending.

