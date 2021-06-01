Black bear killed by worker at remote B.C. camp following attack

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A black bear has been killed and a worker transported to the hospital following an attack late Monday night.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a worker was attacked by a black bear just after 10 p.m. at a remote work camp north of Prince George.

The bear was then killed by another worker, although the Conservation Service did not say how the bear was killed.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the service said, and he was transported to the hospital in Prince George.

0:45 California teen shoves bear off wall to save dogs in viral video California teen shoves bear off wall to save dogs in viral video

Story continues below advertisement

All remaining camp employees have now left the area.

Conservation officers are en route to conduct a forensic investigation of the attack site and ensure that there is no ongoing safety risk, the service confirmed.