Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Black bear killed by worker at remote B.C. camp following attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 5:44 pm
A file photo of a black bear. View image in full screen
A file photo of a black bear. File Photo / Global News

A black bear has been killed and a worker transported to the hospital following an attack late Monday night.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a worker was attacked by a black bear just after 10 p.m. at a remote work camp north of Prince George.

The bear was then killed by another worker, although the Conservation Service did not say how the bear was killed.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the service said, and he was transported to the hospital in Prince George.

Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

All remaining camp employees have now left the area.

Conservation officers are en route to conduct a forensic investigation of the attack site and ensure that there is no ongoing safety risk, the service confirmed.

