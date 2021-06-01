Brampton stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Main Street North and Nelson Street West, just north of Queen Street, at 2:27 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed and taken to a trauma centre.

Peel Paramedics tweeted that the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the stabbing occurred outside, but didn’t provide further information regarding the circumstances of the incident or possible suspects.

George Street is closed in the area as officers investigate.

Male patient transported to Trauma Centre in Life Threatening Condition. @PeelPolice https://t.co/zh52fujBpS — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) June 1, 2021