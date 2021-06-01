Menu

Crime

Brampton stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 4:50 pm
Police said officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Main Street North and Nelson Street West, just north of Queen Street, at 2:27 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed and taken to a trauma centre.

Peel Paramedics tweeted that the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the stabbing occurred outside, but didn’t provide further information regarding the circumstances of the incident or possible suspects.

George Street is closed in the area as officers investigate.

