Canada

Lake Country supporting backyard concerts with micro-grants

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:03 pm
Lake Country supporting backyard concerts with micro-grants - image View image in full screen
Global News

The Lake Country Arts Council, in conjunction with the District of Lake Country, will be offering ‘micro-grants’ to local residents to help support live music in the community.

The micro-grants will cover up to 70 per cent, up to a maximum of $500, of covering the cost of hiring a local performer.

“The goal is to not only support local performers, who have been hit hard this past year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but to create a safe, positive neighbourhood experience for residents of Lake Country,” said James Dow, LCAC’s president.

“Backyard concerts are a great way to connect with neighbours and support our local musicians,” said Dow.

“The idea is for the Lake Country Arts Council to act as a facilitator between local musicians and homeowners.”

Lake Country residents can download the grant application at the LCAC website.

“It’s great to see the LCAC diversify their grant program as we aim to find new and creative ways to support culture and local performers in one of the most difficult years ever for our creative community,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

The Lake Country Arts Council was formed and incorporated as a non-profit society in 2018 and is an amalgamation of several smaller societies including the Lake Country Performing Arts Society and Open-Air Performances.

Click to play video: 'Dirt Road Opera brings bold rock-n-roll to the virtual stage' Dirt Road Opera brings bold rock-n-roll to the virtual stage
Dirt Road Opera brings bold rock-n-roll to the virtual stage – May 10, 2021
