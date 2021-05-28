Summerland, B.C., songstress releases optimistic song for trying times

Send this page to someone via email

Kayla Marie Rogall has a song to sing, and it’s one about better days ahead.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerland, B.C., musician has completely changed her life, trading an acceptance letter to Sheridan College in Ontario for performing arts to pursue a different path.

“I decided against it [post-secondary] because I didn’t think that online was going to give me the full experience, so I decided to just stay home and work on my music instead,” Rogall said.

The first songs she has released are close to her heart, the words floating from the pages of her journals into her music.

Her song, “Another Me”, was taken from those pages when she was 16 years old, written about a love story she fictionalized to find the words to express herself.

Her second single, “For Us for Trust”, was written about a friendship breakup.

“It was interesting to write because you don’t hear a lot of songs like that and it’s something that happens almost more often than a [romantic] breakup,” said Rogall.

Her song, “Better Days”, is an song asking people to stay hopeful that the pandemic will end soon.

“I didn’t want it to just be, ‘Oh, COVID sucks,’ but I wanted it to be, ‘Life can suck sometimes but better days come no matter what is going on in life,'” said Rogall.

The singer is now working toward releasing her debut EP by the end of the year. Listen to the full songs on her YouTube page.

