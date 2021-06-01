Menu

Comments

Crime

Quebec doctor charged with murder at Ontario hospital has case adjourned again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 2:24 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

An eastern Ontario doctor facing a first-degree murder charge had his case adjourned for two weeks after a short court appearance Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, who lived in Pointe-Claire, Que., at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Doctor from Montreal charged with 1st-degree murder in 'suspicious death' at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested.

Police have said they are investigating Nadler in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

The prosecution says they continue to provide disclosure to Nadler’s defence team.

Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

The doctor is next scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

Ontario doctor charged with murder has case adjourned to June

 

