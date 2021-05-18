Menu

Canada

Ontario doctor charged with murder has case adjourned to June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 2:06 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man at a hospital has been adjourned for two weeks after a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Pointe-Claire, Que.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

READ MORE: Ontario doctor charged with 1st-degree murder has case put over to May

Nadler’s new lawyer, Brian Greenspan, says his client is innocent of any wrongdoing and they continue to await more disclosure.

Trending Stories

Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Nadler is scheduled to next appear in court on June 1.

Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
