Total fire ban in effect in Muskoka as rating set to extreme

A total fire ban is now in place in Muskoka District as the fire rating has been set to extreme.

This means open burning, campfires and fireworks are prohibited. Burn permits have also been suspended.

Officials say the fire risk is “very serious” and that new blazes will start easily, spread rapidly and challenge fire suppression.

The localities in Muskoka that are under a fire ban include Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Lake of Bays and Georgian Bay.

