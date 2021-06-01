Menu

Crime

COVID-19: OPP issue ticket for large religious gathering east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:52 am
OPP issued a ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act for a large religious gathering just east of Peterborough on May 30, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP issued a ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act for a large religious gathering just east of Peterborough on May 30, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A charge has been laid under the Reopening Ontario Act following a large gathering for a religious ceremony just east of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a complaint about a large gathering in progress at a rural property on Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP say the organizer of the event was charged for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency under the Reopening Ontario Act. Fines are $750 plus surcharge for an $880 ticket.

No other details were provided on the incident.

As of May 22, outdoor gatherings of up to five people from different households are permitted outdoors.

“Public safety is always the top priority. As a result, charges may not be laid at the time of the incident, but could be laid at a later time after a thorough investigation,” OPP stated Tuesday morning.

