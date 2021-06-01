Calgary weather: heat wave in the forecast this week

Send this page to someone via email

Have your sunscreen handy if you’re heading outside this week because Alberta is expected to get several days of extremely hot weather.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Calgary that warned of a heat wave from Wednesday until Friday, with daytime highs expected to range between 28 C to 35 C and overnight lows between 13 C to 18 C.

The national weather agency said heat warnings will likely be issued later Tuesday.

Heat warnings are issued when two or more days are expected with highs of at least 29 C and lows of at least 14 C.

The same special weather statement was issued for surrounding areas including Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Kananaskis and Canmore.

Meanwhile, a heat warning was issued for Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller and Three Hills.

Could Calgary break a weather record this week?

Calgary is expecting daytime highs of over 30 C on both Wednesday and Thursday.

If the temperature is over 31.1 C on Wednesday or over 32.2 C on Thursday, it means the city will be breaking record highs recorded in 1970 and 1922, respectively.