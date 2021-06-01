Menu

Canada

Calgarians hold another vigil to mourn 215 children found dead at former residential school in B.C.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 1:15 am
Click to play video: 'Calgarians offer Indigenous prayers for healing after Kamloops mass grave found' Calgarians offer Indigenous prayers for healing after Kamloops mass grave found
Calgarians are joining together to try to heal following the horrific news of a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. As Gil Tucker reports, some people whose families were damaged by residential schools are now taking comfort in Indigenous traditions.

Children’s shoes, teddy bears and candles covered the steps of Calgary City Hall on Monday night as about 200 people gathered to remember the young lives lost to Canada’s residential school system.

Read more: Calgarians pay tribute to 215 children found dead at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in an unmarked burial site at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., on May 27, according to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

While the appalling discovery demonstrates that there are still horrors to be uncovered in the history of this country, people are coming together to grieve, said singer-songwriter Curt Young at Monday’s vigil.

“This is a crime that happens all over the place. It’s just that it was exposed for the Kamloops people,” he said.

“We support each other through the reconciliation… We see so many different people from different backgrounds to support this, and that’s what this is about. It’s about us not sitting back and letting this crime go by without us standing up.”

Read more: ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Emotions still raw after discovery of burial site at B.C. residential school

Young said he is from Gordon First Nation, a place that still had a residential school open in 1996. His parents were directly affected by the cultural genocide.

“I never learnt how to hug a person until I was 38 years old because my parents never hugged me because they were never hugged because they went to residential school,” he said.

Read more: Experts say technology could find more residential school graves as Alberta survivors share grief

RCMP took 150,000 Indigenous children from their families and sent them to government-funded, church-run residential schools, which date back to the 1870s, to assimilate them, according to Reconciliation Canada. Ninety to 100 per cent of students suffered severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse during their time at the schools. There was a 40 to 60 per cent mortality rate in residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools' Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools
Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools

Survivors of the residential school system can get support through Canada’s Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program 24-7 crisis line by calling 1-866-925-4419.

Calgarians also paid tribute to the victims on Sunday.

