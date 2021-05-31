Winnipeg Jets sign Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are still in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they’re already looking ahead to next season.

The Jets announced the signing of Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott on Monday. The 24-year-old agreed to a one-year, two-way deal for next season that will pay him $780,000.

#NHLJets have agreed to terms with forward Jeff Malott on a one-year, two-way contract for 2021-22 with an average annual value in the NHL of $780,000. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/aovDQOiueU pic.twitter.com/c3lfOd6buX — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 31, 2021

It’s the first NHL contract for Malott who went undrafted. He left quite the impression on the organization in his first year as a professional with the Moose. After four years at Cornell University, Malott led the Moose in goals as a rookie.

He scored 14 tallies to go along with six assists in only 34 games in his first year as a pro.

The Burlington, Ontario product finished tied for second in goals by a rookie across the entire American Hockey League.

It’s the second straight season the Jets have signed an undrafted player with the Moose after forward Kristian Reichel inked a deal last summer.

The Jets will start their second round playoff series on Wednesday.

