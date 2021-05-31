Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 7:09 pm

The Winnipeg Jets are still in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they’re already looking ahead to next season.

The Jets announced the signing of Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott on Monday. The 24-year-old agreed to a one-year, two-way deal for next season that will pay him $780,000.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the first NHL contract for Malott who went undrafted. He left quite the impression on the organization in his first year as a professional with the Moose. After four years at Cornell University, Malott led the Moose in goals as a rookie.

He scored 14 tallies to go along with six assists in only 34 games in his first year as a pro.

Read more: Analysis: Winnipeg Jets will look to reverse history in Round Two

The Burlington, Ontario product finished tied for second in goals by a rookie across the entire American Hockey League.

It’s the second straight season the Jets have signed an undrafted player with the Moose after forward Kristian Reichel inked a deal last summer.

Read more: Jets don’t mind a few extra days before their next series

The Jets will start their second round playoff series on Wednesday.

