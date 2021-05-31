1 dead in single vehicle crash in West Lincoln

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police are investigating a single vehicle collision in West Lincoln that has claimed the life of a 23-year-old driver.

Investigators say emergency crews were called out to Concession Road 5 and Caistor Centre Road just before 3:p.m. on Monday.

It’s believed the Nissan was travelling eastbound on Concession Road 5 when it lost control, struck a tree and flipped over, according to detectives.

The male driver was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

