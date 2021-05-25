Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 25 2021 6:13pm
01:32

Bail hearing for teen accused in deadly Vaughan crash

A bail hearing was held Tuesday for a teen accused in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two young siblings outside their Vaughan home ten days ago. Catherine McDonald reports.

