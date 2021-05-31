Menu

Crime

OPP release new surveillance video in 2019 Brantford, Ont. homicide investigation

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 31, 2021 5:53 pm
Police chief Robert A. Davis gives an update on the shooting death of Coby Carter at Brantford police headquarters on Sept. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Police chief Robert A. Davis gives an update on the shooting death of Coby Carter at Brantford police headquarters on Sept. 23, 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police hope a surveillance video, not seen before by the public, may hold the key to solving a 2019 murder in Brantford.

Investigators have released a short surveillance video that shows a person of interest as well as a potential witness to the murder of Coby “Kareem” Carter of Hamilton.

The 22-year-old victim was found dead on July 8, 2019, after reports of a shooting on Colborne Street West.

Investigators believe the incident was “a planned and deliberate act.”

Read more: Brantford police offer reward for information regarding murder of Hamilton man

The provincial government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Carter’s death.

Anyone with information, or who could potentially identify the individual in the video, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Brantford Police at 519-756-0113.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers website.

