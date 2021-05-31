OPP release new surveillance video in 2019 Brantford, Ont. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police hope a surveillance video, not seen before by the public, may hold the key to solving a 2019 murder in Brantford.

Investigators have released a short surveillance video that shows a person of interest as well as a potential witness to the murder of Coby “Kareem” Carter of Hamilton.

The 22-year-old victim was found dead on July 8, 2019, after reports of a shooting on Colborne Street West.

Investigators believe the incident was “a planned and deliberate act.”

The provincial government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Carter’s death.

Anyone with information, or who could potentially identify the individual in the video, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Brantford Police at 519-756-0113.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers website.

