Crime

Police lay charge in missing person investigation after body found in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 5:45 pm
On Friday, police charged a 70-year-old man with obstructing justice.
On Friday, police charged a 70-year-old man with obstructing justice. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Bracebridge OPP say they’ve laid a charge in a missing person investigation after a body was found by a hiker in Gravenhurst, Ont., on May 19.

On Friday, police charged a 70-year-old man — Kenneth McKinney, from Gravenhurst — with obstructing justice.

Read more: Police investigate after hiker discovers human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Police said the body of Justin Evans, 22, from Gravenhurst, was found by a hiker on May 19.

Officers had started to investigate Evans’ disappearance in December 2020.

Police say McKinney was released from custody and will appear in court in July.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital after vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

