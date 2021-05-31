Police lay charge in missing person investigation after body found in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP say they’ve laid a charge in a missing person investigation after a body was found by a hiker in Gravenhurst, Ont., on May 19.

On Friday, police charged a 70-year-old man — Kenneth McKinney, from Gravenhurst — with obstructing justice.

Police said the body of Justin Evans, 22, from Gravenhurst, was found by a hiker on May 19.

Officers had started to investigate Evans’ disappearance in December 2020.

Police say McKinney was released from custody and will appear in court in July.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

