LPAT gives final approval for Crown condo to replace Kingston’s old Capitol theatre

The proposed “Crown condo” building, formerly known as the Capitol condo project, in downtown Kingston has cleared its final hurdle.

On Monday, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) was presented with a nine-storey compromise agreement reached between the developer and the appellants for the project.

The deal was approved, thereby closing the appeal process.

The settlement caps nearly six years of legal battles over the high-rise, involving grassroots groups Building Kingston’s Future and the Frontenac Heritage Foundation and their opposition of IN8 Development’s downtown project.

The approval also paves the way for demolition of the former Capitol movie theatre, set to begin in June.

The plan also calls for protection of the heritage facade of the theatre on the Princess Street side of the building.