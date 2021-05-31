Menu

Canada

LPAT gives final approval for Crown condo to replace Kingston’s old Capitol theatre

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 4:40 pm
Kingston's Crown Condo got the final go-ahead from the LPAT Monday. View image in full screen
Kingston's Crown Condo got the final go-ahead from the LPAT Monday. Global Kingston

The proposed “Crown condo” building, formerly known as the Capitol condo project, in downtown Kingston has cleared its final hurdle.

On Monday, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) was presented with a nine-storey compromise agreement reached between the developer and the appellants for the project.

Read more: Developer rebrands Capitol Condominiums to signal fresh start with project set to move forward

The deal was approved, thereby closing the appeal process.

The settlement caps nearly six years of legal battles over the high-rise, involving grassroots groups Building Kingston’s Future and the Frontenac Heritage Foundation and their opposition of IN8 Development’s downtown project.

The approval also paves the way for demolition of the former Capitol movie theatre, set to begin in June.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan also calls for protection of the heritage facade of the theatre on the Princess Street side of the building.

Click to play video: 'Capitol condo deal initiated with a walk in Douglas Fluhrer park.' Capitol condo deal initiated with a walk in Douglas Fluhrer park.
