Traffic

Cyclist dies following crash in Georgian Bay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 5:03 pm
A 51-year-old cyclist has passed away following a collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A 51-year-old cyclist has passed away following a collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

A 51-year-old cyclist has passed away following a collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening.

At 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash that occurred when both a vehicle and a bicycle were travelling west on Twelve Mile Bay Road

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating after Innisfil cyclist found with ‘critical’ injuries

The cyclist, Darren Williams, 51, from Mactier, Ont., was sent to a hospital before later being transported to a Toronto hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Twelve Mile Bay Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Toronto man dedicates his time to keeping cyclists safe – Mar 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
