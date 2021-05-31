Cyclist dies following crash in Georgian Bay Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old cyclist has passed away following a collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening.

At 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash that occurred when both a vehicle and a bicycle were travelling west on Twelve Mile Bay Road

The cyclist, Darren Williams, 51, from Mactier, Ont., was sent to a hospital before later being transported to a Toronto hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Twelve Mile Bay Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

