Peterborough man charged with sexual assault involving 15-year-old girl: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges involving a youth in March.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Friday a 15-year-old girl reported incidents of alleged inappropriate touching and comments made by a man at a north-end business in March.

The victim also reported the incident to their employer, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 24, police said Monday.

Police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

