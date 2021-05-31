Winnipeg police face wild weekend of teen stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police had their hands full over the weekend with a rash of stabbings, which has resulted in charges against a number of young suspects, and multiple victims in hospital.

The first incident took place Friday at 1 a.m., when police were called to the Sargent Park area and found a 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed and seriously injured. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The suspects — an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — had fled the scene on foot, but were later arrested by police nearby. They both face assault and weapons charges, and were released on an undertaking.

The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, and police said they believe that he and the suspects knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were called to the area of Pritchard Avenue and Aikins Street around 9:15 that night for the report of another stabbing. In this case, the victims were a pair of teenage girls.

The incident, police said, started with an argument between two people who were part of a group at an area park. The first victim was stabbed by a man during the dispute, and when a second girl stepped in to defend her, she was also stabbed, suffering what police called a “life-altering injury”.

The two victims, 16 and 17, were taken to hospital in stable condition, while a 19-year-old man was arrested and faces assault and weapons charges.

The next night, officers were called to the parkade at the Forks with a report of yet another stabbing.

In this incident, a group of people confronted a man and woman in the parkade, and after an argument, started punching and kicking them, police said.

A woman who witnessed the altercation tried to stop the fight by driving her vehicle between the victims and the group, when they swarmed her vehicle and one of the suspects stabbed her before fleeing on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman in the vehicle, 29, was taken to hospital in unstable condition with severe injuries. She was later upgraded to stable.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and face assault and weapons charges.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call the police Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:43 Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020