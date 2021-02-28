Police: Winnipeg rides-for-hire stabbing leaves 2 injured

Send this page to someone via email

A woman reportedly offering rides-for-hire on social media was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man keeping her company during the rides was also stabbed.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it responded to a pair of incidents around 3:05 a.m. when a female caller reported she was stabbed and was in a vehicle on the Arlington Street Bridge.

Another caller reported a male had also been stabbed and was knocking on doors asking for help in the 900 block of Magnus Avenue.

Officers attended both locations and found the victims suffering from serious injuries.

The female was sent to hospital in critical condition while the man was transported in unstable condition.

They have since been upgraded to stable.

Major Crimes Unit investigators believe the female victim advertised on social media she was available to be hired for rides.

The suspect took her up on the offer and when an argument occurred during the drive, the suspect stabbed both victims numerous times.

All three inside the vehicle fled at the same time with the male victim bailing out of the car.

The female victim drove away and called for help.

Around 4:44 a.m. police located the suspect at a Selkirk Avenue residence where he was arrested.

Officers later found the knife believed to be involved in the attack in the home.

Terry Wilfred Sutherland, 21, faces multiple charges and was detained in custody.