COVID-19: 88 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,918, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 66 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,586 — 256 of which are active.

Thirty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, while 21 are in Innisfil and 12 are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Fifty-two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 19 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

Meanwhile, 52.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,918 coronavirus cases, 91 per cent — or 10,854 — have recovered, while 21 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 916 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 531,459, including 8,757 deaths.