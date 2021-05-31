SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 88 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic' Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic
WATCH: The COVID-19 crisis is not yet over, but in Ontario, Dr. David Williams announced his retirement, and is set to be replaced as the provinces chief public officer of health. As Mike Le Couteur reports, David Williams was planning to retire before the pandemic hit, but critics are still wondering why now?

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,918, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 66 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,586 — 256 of which are active.

Read more: Canada to receive 2.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses this week from Pfizer, Moderna

Thirty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, while 21 are in Innisfil and 12 are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Fifty-two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 19 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 52.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 months

Of the region’s total 11,918 coronavirus cases, 91 per cent — or 10,854 — have recovered, while 21 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 916 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 531,459, including 8,757 deaths.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tagcanada covid tagSimcoe Muskoka Disrict Health Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers