Education

New school trustee wins byelection by a single vote in Vernon, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:38 pm
Jenelle Brewer edged out her nearest competitor by a single vote. View image in full screen
Jenelle Brewer edged out her nearest competitor by a single vote. Facebook

The Vernon school district’s board of education has a new school trustee following a weekend byelection.

Jenelle Brewer edged out her nearest competitor by a single vote.

According to preliminary results released by chief election officer Lynn Jameson, Brewer earned 151 votes, followed by Philipp Gruner with 150 votes.

Relief on the way to address student overcrowding in Kelowna's Glenmore area

Julie Melanson placed third with 57 votes, followed by Christie Tujik with 25 votes.

Voters in the City of Vernon and surrounding communities of Swan Lake and Silver Star headed to the polls on Saturday.

Pink Shirt Day embraced in Kelowna
Pink Shirt Day embraced in Kelowna – Feb 24, 2021

The position was vacant following the death of longtime education advocate Mollie Bono earlier this year.

According to Brewer’s campaign Facebook page, she is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band and raised two children as a single parent.

98-year-old retired teacher donates $100K to Armstrong, B.C., school

She has a business background and is active in the volunteer community.

Trending Stories

“I would like to thank everyone who made it out to vote in this election. It is important to exercise our right to vote in a democratic process,” she wrote following her victory.

Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash
Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash

“I am fortunate to have the best team to guide me, with many family and friends supporting me every step of the way. I am grateful for each and every one of you and your contributions, including getting out to vote! I could not have done this without you.”

'We are losing time'; need for new high school in Kelowna becoming more urgent

Brewer said despite the close results, Philipp has decided “to accept the preliminary results” and called her personally to congratulate her.

Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration
Okanagan students learn about culture through art based school collaboration – Mar 15, 2021

The chief electoral officer said she is not asking for a recount but the candidates do have a time period where they could ask for one. No one has requested a recount as of Monday.

Brewer will serve the remainder of the term, until November 2022.

