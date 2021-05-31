New school trustee wins byelection by a single vote in Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon school district’s board of education has a new school trustee following a weekend byelection.

Jenelle Brewer edged out her nearest competitor by a single vote.

According to preliminary results released by chief election officer Lynn Jameson, Brewer earned 151 votes, followed by Philipp Gruner with 150 votes.

Julie Melanson placed third with 57 votes, followed by Christie Tujik with 25 votes.

Voters in the City of Vernon and surrounding communities of Swan Lake and Silver Star headed to the polls on Saturday.

The position was vacant following the death of longtime education advocate Mollie Bono earlier this year.

According to Brewer’s campaign Facebook page, she is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band and raised two children as a single parent.

She has a business background and is active in the volunteer community.

“I would like to thank everyone who made it out to vote in this election. It is important to exercise our right to vote in a democratic process,” she wrote following her victory.

“I am fortunate to have the best team to guide me, with many family and friends supporting me every step of the way. I am grateful for each and every one of you and your contributions, including getting out to vote! I could not have done this without you.”

Brewer said despite the close results, Philipp has decided “to accept the preliminary results” and called her personally to congratulate her.

The chief electoral officer said she is not asking for a recount but the candidates do have a time period where they could ask for one. No one has requested a recount as of Monday.

Brewer will serve the remainder of the term, until November 2022.