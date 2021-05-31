Another 6,400 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 169,038 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Monday morning.

This is an increase of 6,432 doses from what was reported when the data was last updated on Friday.

Public health reports that 160,056 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 62.7 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 8,900 people locally have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count to 4,391.

Active cases in the city fell by five from Friday’s count to 103 with another 33 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,249 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 39 remains unchanged. The latest fatal case was reported on May 25.

Wellington County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 1,613.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 38 with another 16 people recovering from the virus. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,537.

The county’s death toll of 38 remains unchanged with the latest fatal case being reported on Friday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 38.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 4.7 per cent.

There are 21 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 11 in intensive care.

