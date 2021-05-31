‘Not an isolated incident’: Search for answers continues at a N.S. residential school site

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Communities across Nova Scotia are joining in the chorus of sadness and anger, after the bodies of 215 First Nations children were recently found at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

On May 27, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir confirmed the remains were buried in a mass grave at what was once the largest of Canada’s residential schools.

The Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO) and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs issued a news release on Monday to express their collective condolences.

They also offered a grim reality.

Staff from the KMKNO are part of the Indian Residential School sub-committee, and have been working for several years on investigations — like the one in Kamloops — at the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia.

“To date no graves or human remains have been found,” the group notes.

View image in full screen Ground-penetrating radar searches were conducted at the former Shubenacadie Residential School site in April and December of 2020. Boreas Heritage

The news release notes that the sub-committee is looking at other locations to search with ground-penetrating radar, and discussing methods to search Snides Lake.

“We all want to ensure that the site is fully investigated as this work is extremely important to our people,” the group said.

Tributes to the children

Monday, flags at provincial buildings and many communities are at half-mast in memory of the children and all victims of Canada’s residential school system.

Meanwhile, children’s shoes have become a symbol of the young lives lost.

Outside the Mi’kmaq Child Development Centre on Gottingen Street in Halifax, two rows of toddlers’ boots stood in the rain.

Keeley Stubbs, who works at the daycare and is an intergenerational survivor of the residential school system, says the pain inflicted isn’t just in the past.

“Indigenous children and Indigenous women and two-spirit people are still going missing to this day. It’s an ongoing problem. And it didn’t stop when those schools shut down,” she said.

Elsewhere in the province, small shoes stood pair by pair on the steps of a church in Eskasoni on Cape Breton.

A small ceremony was also held at Eskasoni First Nation on Monday.

Ceremony for IRS Survivors pic.twitter.com/bDRzBT7JLW — Eskasoni First Nation (@EskasoniBand) May 31, 2021

And residents of Pictou Landing First Nation lined a stretch of road with 215 potted plants as a tribute to the children.

For those in need of mental health support, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society has a 24-hour Crisis Line, which can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.