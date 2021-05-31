Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

June 5 – Heart Fit Clinic

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 31, 2021 11:33 am
June 5 – Heart Fit Clinic - image View image in full screen

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend –  tune into 630 CHED this Saturday at 11:00am.
There is never a bad time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!

Ever have those spicy wings and experience a bit of acid reflux, but didn’t think too much about it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Understand your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced  screening methods not found anywhere else AND proven reversal treatments!

Trending Stories

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Book your complimentary one-on-one consultation today by calling 780-733-1233 or visit heartfit.ca

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tag630 CHED tagHeart Fit Clinic tag630 ched heart fit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers