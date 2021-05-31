COVID-19: MLHU says 2nd dose appointment re-booking for 80+ to start by June 7

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says unlike health units using the province’s booking system, it is not yet offering rescheduled second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 80 and older.

The MLHU says it is still prioritizing first doses for everyone 12 and older, but it expects to allow those 80 and older “the opportunity to re-book their second dose appointments starting Monday, June 7” or sooner.

“The Province indicated those 80 years of age and older could begin re-scheduling their second dose appointments as early as this morning, given that some health units have more vaccine supply than needed for those seeking first doses in their areas,” the health unit said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is not the case in Middlesex and London, where most vaccine appointments continue to be first doses.”

The MLHU adds that, at this time, only those eligible for a shortened interval between doses can reschedule their initial second dose appointment and they can only do so over the phone between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 226-289-3560.

An update with additional information will be provided at its Thursday media briefing this week, the health unit says.