SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
London Live with Mike Stubbs
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU says 2nd dose appointment re-booking for 80+ to start by June 7

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 31, 2021 11:49 am
Shirley Banks, 88, receives the first dose during the opening of the North London Optimist Community Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Shirley Banks, 88, receives the first dose during the opening of the North London Optimist Community Centre COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says unlike health units using the province’s booking system, it is not yet offering rescheduled second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 80 and older.

The MLHU says it is still prioritizing first doses for everyone 12 and older, but it expects to allow those 80 and older “the opportunity to re-book their second dose appointments starting Monday, June 7” or sooner.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots in Ontario to be accelerated, shorten dosage interval

“The Province indicated those 80 years of age and older could begin re-scheduling their second dose appointments as early as this morning, given that some health units have more vaccine supply than needed for those seeking first doses in their areas,” the health unit said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“That is not the case in Middlesex and London, where most vaccine appointments continue to be first doses.”

The MLHU adds that, at this time, only those eligible for a shortened interval between doses can reschedule their initial second dose appointment and they can only do so over the phone between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 226-289-3560.

An update with additional information will be provided at its Thursday media briefing this week, the health unit says.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tagSecond Dose tagSecond Dose Appointment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers