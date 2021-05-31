Menu

Comments

Crime

Home invasion in Cambridge remains under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 11:44 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say that a home invasion that occurred over the weekend in Cambridge remains under investigation.

They say the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Saturday at a residence on Bond Street near Oxford Street.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen tools to Guelph police officers

Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries with one of those from a stab wound.

The two victims were transported to hospital.

A Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson told Global News that detectives are still piecing together what happened on Saturday.

“Detectives are still following up with witnesses to determine the number of suspects involved in the incident,” Const. Andre Johnson said.

Read more: 2 motorcyclists crash and run in Cambridge after seeing emergency lights: police

He said that the suspects were last seen travelling at a high rate of speed in a black sedan towards the GTA.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

