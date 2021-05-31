June 5 – MNP

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past few months, we’ve heard from the experts at MNP about cloud accounting and employee fraud. This week, John McLaughlin, Partner MNP Technology Solutions discusses the risks and advantages of working in the cloud. What is the impact of working remotely? Does downtime increase? What does training look like? What are the common misconceptions? What the questions should you ask today to prepare for tomorrow?

Wherever business takes you… MNP has the answers.

Learn more this Saturday at noon on 630 CHED.

Advertisement