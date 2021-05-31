Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

June 5 – MNP

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 31, 2021 11:29 am
June 5 – MNP - image View image in full screen

Over the past few months, we’ve heard from the experts at MNP about cloud accounting and employee fraud. This week, John McLaughlin, Partner MNP Technology Solutions discusses the risks and advantages of working in the cloud. What is the impact of working remotely? Does downtime increase? What does training look like? What are the common misconceptions? What the questions should you ask today to prepare for tomorrow?

Trending Stories

Wherever business takes you… MNP has the answers.

Learn more this Saturday at noon on 630 CHED.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagMNP tagMNP 630 CHED tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers