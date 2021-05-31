Menu

Canada

Search continues for missing boater on Bell Rapids Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 9:57 am
OPP are searching for a missing boater on Bell Rapids Lake north of Bancroft. View image in full screen
OPP are searching for a missing boater on Bell Rapids Lake north of Bancroft. OPP East Region/Twitter

A search continues Monday for a boater reported missing on a lake north of Bancroft.

Bancroft OPP in a tweet issued at 12:12 a.m. stated officers, marine officers, the emergency response team and an OPP helicopter are searching Bell Rapids Lake in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands for a missing boater.

The lake is located approximately 55 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Read more: Body of Ajax, Ont. man recovered from Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

No other details were immediately available.

OPP said its underwater search and recovery unit was scheduled to attend the scene later Monday.

It’s the second missing boater in the municipality in May after the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake on May 20.

— More to come.

 

