Search continues for missing boater on Bell Rapids Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

A search continues Monday for a boater reported missing on a lake north of Bancroft.

Bancroft OPP in a tweet issued at 12:12 a.m. stated officers, marine officers, the emergency response team and an OPP helicopter are searching Bell Rapids Lake in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands for a missing boater.

The lake is located approximately 55 kilometres north of Bancroft.

No other details were immediately available.

OPP said its underwater search and recovery unit was scheduled to attend the scene later Monday.

It’s the second missing boater in the municipality in May after the body of an Ajax man was recovered from Mink Lake on May 20.

#BancroftOPP are currently on scene conducting a search for a missing boater on Bell Rapids Lake in #HastingsHighlands with Marine officers, ERT team, and the OPP helicopter. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit to attend in the morning. pic.twitter.com/2iSaqiJ8jn — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 31, 2021