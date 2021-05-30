Menu

Fire

3-alarm blaze at Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in Mississauga

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 9:23 pm
A 3-alarm fire at Paramount Fine Foods in Mississauga Sunday evening. View image in full screen
A 3-alarm fire at Paramount Fine Foods in Mississauga Sunday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

A 3-alarm fire broke out at a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in Mississauga Sunday evening.

The blaze was initially reported as a 2-alarm fire but has since been upgraded.

Fire officials were called to the area at Erin Mills Parkway near Eglinton Avenue West just after 6 p.m.

Read more: Investigation underway after encampment fire in Toronto

Emergency crews received multiple calls from witnesses about large flames coming from the roof.

“One of the passersby actually stopped and entered the restaurant to tell them they had flames coming from the roof, called 9-1-1 and evacuated the building,” Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told Global News.

“We have notified the Ontario Fire Marshal office — this will be considered a large loss fire,” Rizzi said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most importantly, the staff and the neighbours are safe. The stores, you know, they go and come back. The financial loss is not the most important at this time,” said CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, Mohamed Fakih.

There have been no reported injuries to occupants or fire crews.

Police are on scene and asking pedestrians and vehicles to steer clear of the area.

 

 

