Health

Saskatchewan reports 171 new COVID-19 cases on first day of reopening

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 4:22 pm
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has been trending down, but officials say most of the ones who are admitted have something in common — they aren't vaccinated.

On the same day Saskatchewan launched Step 1 of its reopening plan, government officials reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The death was reported in the south east zone and the resident was in the 80 and older age group.

The newly reported cases are located in far north west, 7; far north east, 2; north west, 12; north central, 17; north east, 3; Saskatoon, 70; central west, 3; central east, 6; Regina, 19; south west, 4; south central, 10; and south east, 17.

Busting myths around vaccines with the Saskatchewan Health Authority

The province reported a record low number of hospitalizations on Sunday with 109 people being treated. This is the lowest total since Nov. 28 when 106 patients were in hospital.

There are 25 people receiving intensive care in the province’s hospitals.

Health-care workers administered 11,061 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last report on Saturday.

Currently, 66 per cent of people over the age of 18 have received their first dose in Saskatchewan.

