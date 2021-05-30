Menu

Canada

Three helicopters dispatched to Jasper area for report of avalanche

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2021 3:09 pm
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

Three air ambulances from Alberta have been sent to the Jasper area following a report of an avalanche.

Deborah Tetley, a spokeswoman for STARS Air Ambulance, says two helicopters from Grande Prairie and one from Edmonton were dispatched Sunday morning.

Tetley says there were reports of an avalanche, but she did not know how many casualties there may be.

She says the helicopters are landing the the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre, located along Highway 93 between Jasper and Lake Louise.

More to come…

