Canada

Canada election: Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
The federal riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ontario. ELECTIONS CANADA
Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. It came into effect with the 42nd Canadian federal election in 2015.

A sprawling suburban area to the west of Hamilton’s centre, the riding includes Ancaster and Dundas, and the areas southwest of Mohawk College. It has a riding population of around 109,535.

Twenty-six per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with many residents born in Italy, China and the U.K., according to the 2016 census.

Liberal Filomena Tassi won the riding in the 2015 and 2019 elections, making it a Liberal stronghold.

Tassi is Canada’s labour minister.

Candidates

Liberals: Filomena Tassi (incumbent)

