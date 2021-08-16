Canada election: Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

A sprawling suburban area to the west of Hamilton’s centre, the riding includes Ancaster and Dundas, and the areas southwest of Mohawk College. It has a riding population of around 109,535.
Trending Stories
Twenty-six per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with many residents born in Italy, China and the U.K., according to the 2016 census.
Liberal Filomena Tassi won the riding in the 2015 and 2019 elections, making it a Liberal stronghold.
Tassi is Canada’s labour minister.
Candidates
Liberals: Filomena Tassi (incumbent)
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments