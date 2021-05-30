COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting one death, 20 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting one death, 20 new COVID-19 cases and 80 recoveries.

The person who died was a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin continued to urge Nova Scotians to get vaccinated, as well as follow restriction rules.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” he said.

“While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital."

Of the new cases, 14 are in Central Zone, five in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

The province notes there is still community spread in Central Zone and “limited community spread” in Sydney.

There are currently 505 active cases in the province. As mentioned, 42 people are in hospital, including 17 in ICU.

Since April 1, there have been 3.808 positive cases. The third wave has also seen 19 deaths in this province.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,157 tests.

2:00 Nova Scotians navigating the twists and turns of phased reopening plan Nova Scotians navigating the twists and turns of phased reopening plan