Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting one death, 20 new cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 12:32 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 recoveries. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 recoveries. The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia is reporting one death, 20 new COVID-19 cases and 80 recoveries.

The person who died was a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone.

Read more: N.S. to reopen some schools, increase outdoor gathering limits on June 2

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin continued to urge Nova Scotians to get vaccinated, as well as follow restriction rules.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” he said.

“While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital.”

Trending Stories

Of the new cases, 14 are in Central Zone, five in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone.

The province notes there is still community spread in Central Zone and “limited community spread” in Sydney.

There are currently 505 active cases in the province. As mentioned, 42 people are in hospital, including 17 in ICU.

Since April 1, there have been 3.808 positive cases. The third wave has also seen 19 deaths in this province.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,157 tests.

