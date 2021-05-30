Halifax man facing charges after multiple reports of someone pointing pellet gun at people

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after police received multiple reports in the early hours of Sunday that someone was walking around pointing a pellet gun.

Police say they responded to the call at 12:50 a.m. in the 2800-block of Isleville Street, in the city’s north end.

“Multiple callers reported a male pointing a pellet gun at people while walking on the street,” the watch commander’s report noted.

Patrol officers found and arrested 45-year-old man, and seized a pellet gun.

No one was injured.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

