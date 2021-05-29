Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate serving assault sentence dies in custody

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 5:22 pm
Leonard Montgrand was serving a sentence of one year and six months for aggravated assault before his death. View image in full screen
Leonard Montgrand was serving a sentence of one year and six months for aggravated assault before his death. Global News

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) announced late Friday night that an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in their custody,

Read more: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies due to COVID-19

The inmate has been identified as Leonard Montgrand, who was serving a sentence of one year and six months for aggravated assault. Montgrand had been in custody since December.

Trending Stories

A cause of death was not released. Montgrand’s next of kin has been notified.

Read more: Second inmate death in three days reported at EMDC, ministry confirms

As with all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances, and policy also requires police and the coroner to be notified.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInmate Death tagprince albert news tagSaskatchewan Penitentiary tagCSC tagCorrectional Services Canada tagsask pen tagLeonard Montgrand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers