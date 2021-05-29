Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate serving assault sentence dies in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) announced late Friday night that an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in their custody,

The inmate has been identified as Leonard Montgrand, who was serving a sentence of one year and six months for aggravated assault. Montgrand had been in custody since December.

A cause of death was not released. Montgrand’s next of kin has been notified.

As with all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances, and policy also requires police and the coroner to be notified.

