Overnight collision in Maple Ridge sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

A serious crash in Maple Ridge Friday night has left two people in hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the collision at Lougheed Highway and 262 Street just after 10 p.m.

One of the patients was airlifted from the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

A stretch of Lougheed Highway was closed overnight while police investigated, but has since reopened.

