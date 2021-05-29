Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Overnight collision in Maple Ridge sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 4:29 pm
Police investigate a serious collision in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
Police investigate a serious collision in Maple Ridge. Global News

A serious crash in Maple Ridge Friday night has left two people in hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the collision at Lougheed Highway and 262 Street just after 10 p.m.

Read more: Maple Ridge head-on collision leaves 1 person dead, sends 2 to hospital

One of the patients was airlifted from the scene.

Trending Stories

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

A stretch of Lougheed Highway was closed overnight while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash' Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash
Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash – Nov 24, 2019
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCar crash tagRoad Safety tagCritical Condition tagMaple Ridge crash tagmaple ridge collision tagmaple ridge critical condition tagovernight crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers