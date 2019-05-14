Maple Ridge head-on collision leaves 1 person dead, sends 2 to hospital

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say the crash happened just before 9:20 a.m. on Lougheed Highway just east of 272 Street.

Police say witnesses reported an Infiniti and a Dodge pickup truck colliding head-on.

“The driver of the Infiniti car was travelling westbound and allegedly crossed the centre line, colliding with the oncoming eastbound Dodge pickup truck,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk in a media release.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says one person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, and one person was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the stretch of road would be closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon as police investigated.