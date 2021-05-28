Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Grand Chief infuriated by dumpsite of severed bear paws, links it to black market

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 8:04 pm
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating a dumpsite of animal parts that included scores of severed bear paws. In this photo, some of the bear paws are seen in plastic bags after being gathered by the B.C. COS. View image in full screen
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating a dumpsite of animal parts that included scores of severed bear paws. In this photo, some of the bear paws are seen in plastic bags after being gathered by the B.C. COS. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

A dumpsite of severed bear paws found in B.C.’s Southern Interior last week was shocking, but not completely surprising to one First Nation Grand Chief.

Discovered by a North Shuswap family while out for a hike in the Anglemont area, the dumpsite included the severed paws of approximately 20 to 25 bears.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of Penticton says seeing that many animal parts in one dumpsite “is a complete disrespect for wildlife, which is a consequence of the disconnection between non-Indigenous people and the land.”

Read more: Grim discovery: B.C. family on hike finds dozens of severed bear paws

Phillip said Indigenous culture teaches that land, water and all living things — especially bears, which are seen as protectors — are sacred.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a very sacred responsibility to offer stewardship, conservation and protection to the land (and) the wildlife contained therein,” said Phillip.

“So to see the wanton slaughter of so many bears, for obviously black-market commercial reasons, it’s very infuriating.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area' B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area
B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area

A former chief of the Penticton Indian Band for 16 years and now president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, Phillip said the dumpsite underscores the failings of conservation efforts in B.C.

Trending Stories

“It’s an indication that the conservation capacity of the Province of British Columbia is severely lacking,” he said. “There needs to be more boots on the ground in that regard.

“But there needs to be an investigation into who is behind this. And I think in that regard, you have to follow the money.”

Story continues below advertisement

Phillip continued, saying “when those people are exposed, they need to be severely prosecuted. And I hope that happens. I hope it’s not just filed away and disregarded.”

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Alleged poachers take giant B.C. sturgeon' Caught on video: Alleged poachers take giant B.C. sturgeon
Caught on video: Alleged poachers take giant B.C. sturgeon – Sep 10, 2018

The Grand Chief says it’s a well-known fact that the bile of bears is a much sought-after commodity.

He also claims provincial officials are tiptoeing around the matter and aren’t utilizing law enforcement to its fullest to help curb or stop poaching.

“It’s an incredibly wide-spread (issue),” he said. “Just a few years ago, we were dealing with eagle parts, and again it’s driven by the commercial black market. So there have to be consequences to those people.”

Click to play video: 'Be bear aware: Staying safe in bear country' Be bear aware: Staying safe in bear country
Be bear aware: Staying safe in bear country – May 20, 2021

In related news, three First Nation communities in the Shuswap are offering a reward for any information on who may have discarded the bear paws.

Story continues below advertisement

The Little Shuswap Lake Band, the Neskonlith Indian Band and the Adams Lake Indian Band are offering $3,000 “to anyone with information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for this slaughter and associated disrespectful actions.”

More information about the reward can be seen on Adams Lake Indian Band website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shuswap tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagGrand Chief Stewart Phillip tagAdams Lake Indian Band tagNeskonlith Indian Band tagsevered bear paws tagLittle Shuswap Lake Band tagPhillip Steward tagsevered bear paws reward tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers