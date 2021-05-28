COVID-19: Two class orders have been revoked by KFL&A Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Two class orders that were issued in 2020 have now been revoked by Dr. Kieran Moore, Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health as the region’s case count continues to decline.

In December 2020, a class order was issued for owners and staff working in home and community care organizations to follow requirements including several infection prevention and control (IPAC) practices, wearing masks and the maintenance of records.

KLF&A Public Health says staff and owners will continue to provide IPAC measures, but asymptomatic testing will no longer be conducted on staff.

In June, another class order was was issued that mandated face coverings in commercial and municipal establishments. In addition, the order ensured hand sanitizer at the entrances and proper physical distancing where possible.

Dr. Moore says the community has come so far and wants to encourage best practice of all public health measures, and to get vaccinated.

