St. Thomas Air Fest reveals new date for ‘Salute to All Essential Workers’

The St. Thomas Air Fest has announced a new date for a fly-by event set to honour those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announced Friday that the Air Fest’s Salute to All Essential Workers will take place on Saturday, June 12.

The event was initially set for early April, but Air Fest was forced to cancel last minute when the Ontario government announced a province-wide stay-at-home order just days before.

Organizers say participating pilots will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and in most cases will be flying alone.

The salute takes off at 12:30 p.m., but Air Fest says times and acts are subject to change based on multiple factors, including weather.

Participating acts include a banner pull from Flite Line Charters, appearances from the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association and Waterloo Warbirds, as well as a fly-by of a RCAF CC-130H Hercules aircraft.

Residents are asked to enjoy the salute from the comfort of their own homes, a local park or a public space.

Organizers ask that no one shows up to the St. Thomas Airport and note that no planes will be landing there.

The Air Fest’s main air show remains postponed until June 2022.

