Hamilton Tiger-Cats welcome back Filer

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed the current longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats

National offensive lineman Mike Filer is returning for his ninth season and 10th year with the team in 2021.

31-year-old Filer, made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats in 2019.

The 6’2, 290-pound native of Brantford helped anchor an offensive line that helped Hamilton lead the league in offensive points (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net offence (7,125 yards) and net offence per game (395.8 yards). He was also Hamilton’s 2019 nominee for the CFL’s Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

In his eight-season CFL playing career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts at centre.

The Mount Allison University product has also started nine playoff games for Hamilton, including two Grey Cup games.