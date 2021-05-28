Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Anti-COVID-lockdown rallies in Kitchener and Waterloo produce more than two dozen fines: Redman

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Sheriffs put locks on doors of Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.' COVID-19: Sheriffs put locks on doors of Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.
WATCH: Sheriffs put locks on doors of Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. – May 14, 2021

Those who oppose the COVID-19 lockdown at rallies in the area are racking up some serious fines, Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman said during her enforcement update.

She told reporters on Friday that Waterloo Regional Police have issue 26 tickets under either the Reopening Ontario Act or the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act this month at rallies in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Read more: Over 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Waterloo Region

”One ticket was issued as a result of the demonstration at Waterloo Town Square on May 2,” Redman said while noting that each ticket came with an $880 price tag.

“Nineteen tickets were issued as a result of the demonstrations at Waterloo Town Square on May 9.”

Click to play video: 'Tam says Canada is well past its third COVID-19 peak' Tam says Canada is well past its third COVID-19 peak
Tam says Canada is well past its third COVID-19 peak

She also said that a further six tickets were issued as a result of the demonstrations at Victoria Park in Kitchener on May 16.

During her update, she noted that 18 charges were laid from May 20 to May 26 while another 17 had been previously unreported.

One of those fines was handed to a brewery in Waterloo.

Read more: Kemptville, Ont., restaurant closes following COVID-19 ‘mask burning party’ charges

“Waterloo Public Health issued one ticket to a corporation of Innocente Brewing Company for failing to obey a continued order for providing dining service within the premises,” Redman said.

“That fine is $1,130.”

Police also issued a further ticket at a home in Waterloo for obstructing a person performing a duty in accordance with the continued order.

Bylaw officers in Kitchener and Cambridge also issued $880-tickets at private residences while Waterloo Region corporate security issued two $240 tickets at 150 Main St., in Cambridge and another at 140 Weber St. E., in Kitchener for people not wearing masks.

