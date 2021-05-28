Anti-COVID-lockdown rallies in Kitchener and Waterloo produce more than two dozen fines: Redman

Send this page to someone via email

Those who oppose the COVID-19 lockdown at rallies in the area are racking up some serious fines, Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman said during her enforcement update.

She told reporters on Friday that Waterloo Regional Police have issue 26 tickets under either the Reopening Ontario Act or the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act this month at rallies in Kitchener and Waterloo.

”One ticket was issued as a result of the demonstration at Waterloo Town Square on May 2,” Redman said while noting that each ticket came with an $880 price tag.

“Nineteen tickets were issued as a result of the demonstrations at Waterloo Town Square on May 9.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:19 Tam says Canada is well past its third COVID-19 peak Tam says Canada is well past its third COVID-19 peak

She also said that a further six tickets were issued as a result of the demonstrations at Victoria Park in Kitchener on May 16.

During her update, she noted that 18 charges were laid from May 20 to May 26 while another 17 had been previously unreported.

One of those fines was handed to a brewery in Waterloo.

“Waterloo Public Health issued one ticket to a corporation of Innocente Brewing Company for failing to obey a continued order for providing dining service within the premises,” Redman said.

“That fine is $1,130.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police also issued a further ticket at a home in Waterloo for obstructing a person performing a duty in accordance with the continued order.

Bylaw officers in Kitchener and Cambridge also issued $880-tickets at private residences while Waterloo Region corporate security issued two $240 tickets at 150 Main St., in Cambridge and another at 140 Weber St. E., in Kitchener for people not wearing masks.