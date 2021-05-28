Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. adds $10 million to abuse services program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 10:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Provinces funds $10 million for sexual assault programming in B.C.' Provinces funds $10 million for sexual assault programming in B.C.
The province is adding $10 million to the fight to end sexual assault. The money is going to the ending violence association of B.C. It will help fund groups who help people - often women - who are victims of gender-based violence. Advocates say the money will help fund a variety of services to support survivors of sexual assault.

VICTORIA – A program that provides support services for survivors of sexual assault in British Columbia is getting an extra $10 million to expand its work across the province.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the government is increasing its grant funding to the Ending Violence Association of B.C. to help it provide more community-based sexual assault response service programs.

He says sexual assault and gender-based violence have devastating impacts on survivors and the need for services and programs to help them is vast.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. provides $10M to help survivors of sexual assault

B.C. provided $10 million last year to help launch the Emergency Sexual Assault Services grant program to support and co-ordinate the delivery response services.

Farnworth says the funding saw 23 organizations provide services to survivors of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Tracy Porteous, the retiring executive director for the Ending Violence Association, told a news conference the community-based services offer much-needed help to people who have been harmed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagJustice tagAbuse tagVictims Services tagSexual Assault Services tagsexual assault support tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers