Saint John police investigate hit and run that sends cyclist to hospital

Saint John police are investigating a hit and run accident early Friday that injured a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Crown Street near Broad Street at around 7:45 a.m., and found a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say a man was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital with injuries.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as light in colour, and police say it may have damage to its front end or passenger side.

Any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance of the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact Saint John police or Crimestoppers.

Police are also asking the vehicle operator or occupants to contact the Major Crime Unit.

The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Unit remained at the scene for several hours processing the scene.