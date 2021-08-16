Canada election: Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Guelph is located in the city of the same name in southwestern Ontario.

Guelph has been a Liberal stronghold since 2004, when the riding was first represented in the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield first won the seat in 2015 with 43.4 per cent of the vote. He retained the seat the following election in a landslide with almost 50 per cent of the vote.

Longfield serves as vice chair of the standing committee on public accounts.

Immigrants make up 21.6 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest groups being from the Philippines, India and China, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Lloyd Longfield (incumbent)

Conservative: Ashish Sachan

Green: Michelle Bowman

NDP: Aisha Jahangir

